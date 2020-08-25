By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The appointment of a new city administrator is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Keyser City Council meeting.

The city has been without an administrator since Aug. 12, when the council members refused to approve mayor Damon Tillman’s reappointment of Amanda Brafford by a 2-3 vote.

In accordance with the city’s charter, the mayor is charged with making appointments of various supervisors, department heads and boards, and he attempted to do just that during the Aug. 12 meeting. Until he got to Brafford’s position, every appointment he made was unanimously approved by the council.

When Tillman announced his reappointment of Brafford, the motion to approve that reappointment was made by council member Mike Ryan and seconded by Billy Meek, but council members Jim Hannas, William Zacot and Jennifer Junkins all voted against the reappointment.

"Do you guys have anybody then you want to recommend?" Tillman asked at that time, to which Junkins replied, "I don’t think the council can recommend until after two (recommendations) by the mayor."

Brafford, who seemed shocked at the action, asked the council, "If you don’t want me here … I mean, I don’t know why."

When Tillman asked if any of the council members wished to respond, Ryan said he felt Brafford had been doing a good job for the short amount of time she’s been in the position.

"She hasn’t been here a year yet," he said. "It’s hard to learn where you should step in and where you shouldn’t. That comes with experience."

The meeting was adjourned with no further action.

According to the city’s charter, if the council refuses to approve the mayor’s appointment made during two consecutive meetings, they can move to appoint someone themselves by majority vote.

Wednesday’s meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.