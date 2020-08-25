KEYSER - Three recent rabies cases have been confirmed by the Mineral County Health Department.

One case was in the Dry Run Road area of Burlington, a second was in the Route 46 area of Piedmont, and a third in the Pin Oak Lane area of Keyser.

In the Burlington area, a stray cat that was submitted tested positive for rabies. In the Piedmont area, a raccoon that was submitted tested positive for rabies, and in the Keyser area, a raccoon that was submitted tested positive for rabies.

The health department is advising residents to check the rabies vaccination status of all pets. Please be cautious and stay away from any animals acting strangely or aggressively.

For further information, call the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321.