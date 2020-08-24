The incident Monday in which a woman walked into the Chessie Federal Credit Union with a weapon and held two customers and three tellers hostage for upwards of two hours was certainly the talk of social media for several days.

From people praying for both the woman in question and for those being held against their will to people poking fun at several unusual or unique aspects of the situation, the unfortunate incident kept a lot of keyboard warriors busy for a short while … until they moved on to other things, as they always do.

One sentiment that seemed to reoccur on social media, however, was the high praise for all local law enforcement and how they handled the potentially volatile situation.

We certainly want to join in with those praises for a job well done by the Keyser City Police Department, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia DNR Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Department, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, and all others who answered the call or helped in any way.

From our vantage point across the road, we saw nothing but professionalism, attention to detail, and expert training from all involved.

We realize our officers are trained in such events, but let’s face it, they don’t occur too often in Mineral County (thank heavens!). This was probably a first time for many of the newer officers, and certainly not a common situation for the veteran officers.

In reference to today’s completely misguided movement to “defund the police,” it is so very important to take notice of the importance of our law enforcement officers and the way they put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us.

This situation could have gone so very, very wrong in so many ways. Each and every officer out there put his or her life in danger to try to make sure it didn’t.

Had any of these police departments been “defunded,” the outcome could have been so very different!





