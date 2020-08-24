KEYSER - It's a scenario like no other in West Virginia high school sports. As detailed in yesterday's golf preview article, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission allows for golf teams to practice for only one day, and then begin actual scored matches on day number two.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - It’s a scenario like no other in West Virginia high school sports. As detailed in yesterday’s golf preview article, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission allows for golf teams to practice for only one day, and then begin actual scored matches on day number two.

WVSSAC member schools were originally slated to begin practice on Monday, Aug. 3. That original date was pushed back two weeks to Monday, Aug. 17. Practice did in fact begin this past Monday, and matches did in fact commence the very next day and the day after that.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Mineral County’s golfers from Keyser and Frankfort traveled to Valley View Golf Club in Moorefield for a tri-match involving host Moorefield, the Tornado and Falcons.

The next day, Wednesday, Aug. 19, it was Mineral County’s time to host, as Keyser and Frankfort welcomed Moorefield and two golfers from Tucker County to Polish Pines for a quad-match, though Tucker’s scores didn’t factor into team scoring.

In match number one from Valley View, Keyser led the pack with a score of 159, and were followed in second place by Moorefield with a score of 177, and Frankfort who tallied a score of 202.

On an individual basis, competing in his first high school event, Golden Tornado freshman Drew Matlick was the low medalist with a score of 37. Keyser’s Jacob Malcolm netted a score of 38 to claim second place; Keyser’s Darrick Broadwater and Frankfort’s Brady Whitacre finished tied for third place, each with a score of 39. Finally, Moorefield’s Karson Reed finished in fifth with a tally of 43.

In that first match at Valley View, Keyser’s accumulated winning score of 159 came from Drew Matlick (37), Jacob Malcolm (38), Darrick Broadwater (39), Noah Broadwater (45), Dylan Wilson (51) and Logan Jones (59).

Also in that first match from Valley View, Frankfort’s accumulated third place score of 202 came from Brady Whitacre (39), Chase McCoy (54), Keegan Bennett (56), Bryson Lane (58), Ashton Moorehead (65) and Landon Moorehead (72).

In the second match at Polish Pines, scores were up a bit for Keyser and Frankfort, but stayed the same for Moorefield. Keyser again finished in first place, however, with a final tally of 171. Moorefield finished in second place, duplicating their score from the day before with a 177, and Frankfort again finished third with a score of 205.

On an individual basis, Moorefield’s JJ Carr finished as the low medalist with a low score of 39. Keyser took the next four lowest scores with Jacob Malcolm finishing second with a score of 40, Drew Matlick and Darrick Broadwater finished tied for third with scores of 43 each, and Dylan Wilson came in fifth with a 45.

In that second match from Polish Pines, Keyser’s accumulated winning score of 171 came from Jacob Malcolm (40), Drew Matlick and Darrick Broadwater (43 apiece), Dylan Wilson (45) Noah Broadwater (47) and Logan Jones (58).

Also in that second match from Polish Pines, Frankfort’s accumulated third place score of 205 came from Brady Whitacre and Chase McCoy (47 apiece), Keegan Bennett (54), Bryson Lane (57), Landon Moorehead (66) and Ashton Moorehead (72).

Both Keyser and Frankfort will attempt to pack as much golf in as scheduling allows, despite having the seasons start delayed by two weeks.



