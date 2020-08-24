Brenda Kay Rhodes Simons, 69, of Sandyville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 following an extended illness.

She was born September 28, 1950 at Charleston, a daughter of the late Bradford and Mary Catherine Jones Rhodes. Brenda was a registered nurse who worked at Roane General, Jackson General, CAMC Memorial and General Divisions and Cedar Ridge. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and planning the next traveling adventure. She was also involved as a CASA Advocates for children and fostered many children over the years with her husband, David

She is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years, David Simons; son Lucas Simons; Daughters Davida Simons Drake, Katrina Meadows (Monty), Brittany Simons and Kaci Simons; brother Larry Mark Rhodes; sister Lois Traylor (Stan). She is also survived by grandchildren Max Meadows and Olivia Drake.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Cody Simons.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, August 24th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Dave Hinzman officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday evening at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sandyville. In accordance with orders set forth by the state of West Virginia, masks will be required at all events. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.