As area governmental officials strive to get back to as normal as possible in spite of the ongoing pandemic, they have taken care of a lot of business lately.

By Liz Beavers

As area governmental officials strive to get back to as normal as possible in spite of the ongoing pandemic, they have taken care of a lot of business lately.

Of course, some of the “bigger” business merited major stories on our front page and our website.

But what about the little details that need to be shared, but didn’t make it to the front page?

Here are some of those “bits and pieces” for you:

- The Keyser VFW presented a $200 donation to the City of Keyser after city workers assisted the VFW with a problem with their fencing at their parking lot.

- Keyser beautification commissioner Jennifer Junkins has sent an order in for the first round of military tribute flags to be hung throughout the city.

The flags can be sponsored by any individual, organization or business in honor or memory of a veteran with ties to Keyser. The order form is available on the city’s website, and as sponsorships continue to come in, additional flags will be ordered.

- Saying “we can’t let this continue,” mayor Damon Tillman said the city is continuing to work on getting the owners of the Markle apartment building on Water Street, condemned since it was damaged by a wind storm over a year ago, to get the building torn down.

- Shawn Snyder, coordinating a Community Watch Program in Keyser, asked the city to install a street light in the alley behind Keyserhouse to help deter crime in the area.

Council member Jim Hannas, who is also the city’s streets and sewer supervisor, said he would have his crew install the light.

- Former candidate for council James Lough, continuing to spearhead his “Keyser Area Great Again” campaign, told the mayor and council he is working to try to reinstate a Jaycees chapter in the area for community service.

- Ty Clifford, who is spearheading the “My Keyser” movement, told the officials he is offering to work with people to pick up recyclables in the area. More information is available on his My Keyser Facebook page.

- The Town of Piedmont is taking with Keyser city officials about the possibility of getting Keyser’s street sweeper to come to Piedmont to clean streets on a periodic basis.

Piedmont Council member Paul Coleman, who has been encouraging Piedmont property owners to help clean up the town, is spearheading that discussion.

- Piedmont City officials are keeping an eye on East Harrison Street, where they say motorists are speeding.



Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info.



