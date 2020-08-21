By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Free COVID-19 testing will once again be offered in Mineral County next week, thanks to the Mineral County Health Department and Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities throughout the state.

The testing is available to all individuals in Mineral County, even if they are currently showing no symptoms of the virus. Proof of insurance is not required.

Testing sites are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Frankfort High School, 393 Falcon Way, Ridgeley.

Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Keyser Primary School, 450 Harley O. Staggers Sr. Dr., Keyser.

Those wishing to be tested should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to assist in the return of their test results.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.