KEYSER - The Mineral County Family Resource Network will be hosting a back-to-school supply/bakpack drive for students in the county.

Several concerned community members had made the MCFRN aware that free back-to-school supplies were hard to come by this year, and now that schools have announced their re-entry plans, the need has grown.

The MCFRN and partners know that COVID has impacted so many families with job loss and would like to lessen at least some of the back-to-school stress. With help from UPMC Western Maryland, Applied Learning Science, WVU Extension, Assumption Parish Ladies Guild, AETNA and County United Way, the drive plans to serve over 150 Mineral County students, or until supply lasts.

For the safety of the MCFRN staff and volunteers as well as the families served, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Qualified families will be contacted via phone and given a curbside pickup time. If transportation is an issue, delivery can be arranged and a no contact drop off of backpacks filled with school supplies will take place.

Applications for families or agencies serving families can be found on the MCFRN website at www.mineralcountyfrn.org.

Deadline to apply for assistance is Aug. 28, 2020.

If you have questions or are interested becoming a partner, please contact the MCFRN office at 304-788-9099.