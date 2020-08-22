PARSONS, W.Va. - Three Mineral County children were able to attend the Governor's Youth Opportunity and Adventure Camps at Horseshoe Leadership Center.

Three week-long camp sessions keep the 7 – 12 year old boys and girls busy and active in purposeful activities from sunrise to bedtime. A wide variety of activities keep the children engaged including dance/drama, music, reading, languages, and science along with crafts, bracelets, hiking, swimming, and snorkeling in crystal-clear Horseshoe Run.

AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers served as cabin counselors, who attested that campers come away from summer with new games to play and new skills to take into their lives back home today and in their adult lives.

To participate in 2021 summer camps, or to sponsor a child to attend a life-changing week of camp, call 304-478-2481, e-mail horseshoe@yla-youthleadership.org or check out our web page at https://yla-youthleadership.org

Attending from Mineral County the week of July 20 - 25 were Rylan Newhouse, Sidney Donnelly, and Kane Donnelly.



