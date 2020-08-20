By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - With partial results reported from COVID-19 testing on incoming students and faculty members at WVU Potomac State College, so far only one positive test result has been received.

Results are reported as they are received at wvu.edu.

According to Thursday’s update on the site, out of a total of 421 results received from student tests, there were no positives. Out of 114 results received from faculty members, there was one positive.

COVID testing on PSC students and faculty began on Aug. 13 and was conducted by the Mineral County Health Department.

On the main campus in Morgantown, out of a total 15,344 student test results received, 103 were positive, while total faculty/staff results received were 3,955, with four positives.

Results are updated on the website at 11 a.m. every day at wvu.edu.