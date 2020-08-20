For the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT - Five subjects from West Virginia and Maryland were arrested in Westernport Tuesday following a two-month investigation into a series of burglaries in the Georges Creek area.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department, deputies executed a search warrant at a Front Street address in Westernport Tuesday morning.

The suspects, Austin Michael Harrison, 22, and Meredith Margaret Lynn Grimm, 20, were located in the residence and criminal charges were served on each for first-degree burglary, theft of $1,500 to under $2,5000, and fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling.

During the search of the Front Street residence, a quantity of CDS and paraphernalia was located. This resulted in the following additional arrests and charges:

Samantha L. Kessel, 38, Front Street, Westernport, charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia.

Tianna A. Haslacker, 26, Mitchell Street, Romney, charges of possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Tyler Scott Harris, 23, Ridgeview Road, Keyser, charges of possession of heroin and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

In addition, Grimm and Harrison were charged with possessing controlled paraphernalia/heroin. They are currently being held in the Allegany County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing and several burglaries and thefts are anticipated to be closed as a result of the investigation.

As of Wednesday, Allegany County deputies were assisting West Virginia authorities with search warrants being executed in West Virginia from information that was developed during the investigation. Additional arrests are pending.