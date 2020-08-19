MARTINSBURG – Amber Heward of Burlington has admitted to methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Heward, also known as "Amber Brown," 30, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

She admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as "ice," from October 2018 to February 2019 in Mineral County.

Heward faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.