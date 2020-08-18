Retired U.S. Army Captain James McCormick II, of Mason County, recently received a payment-free vehicle through the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program, generously sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart.

Transporation4Heroes is a program that awards payment-free vehicles to combat wounded heroes injured while in service to our country and Gold Star spouses whose loved one made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. In addition to the vehicle, the recipient receives one-year of family and financial mentoring.

McCormick is a West Virginia native who joined the Army to serve his country. Through the West Virginia National Guard, he served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as several other locations.

McCormick is the recipient of a Silver Star; an award for gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States. Additionally, he received three Bronze Star Medals with Valor, three Purple Hearts, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, a Combat Infantryman Badge, a Combat Action Badge, and more.

Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major David Dougherty, with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, was at the event located at the Walmart in Ripley on Friday, Aug. 7 to present McCormick with the keys to the vehicle.

“I couldn’t think of a better person to provide this payment-free car to for you and your family,” Dougherty said. “From our friends and sponsors of Walmart and Dr. Pepper, it’s an honor for us to be here today to recognize your service, your amazing family and how you’re raising them, and also your service to the community.”

McCormick expressed his gratitude to all involved in awarding him and his family the car. He explained the plan he has for its use.

“I would like to take this car and go around and meet as many other veterans as I can, those that need a friend, a battle buddy – as we used to call them,” McCormick said.

McCormick is passionate about the community, especially veterans and children. He said he recently heard of a study showing more than 10,000 homeless children are in West Virginia alone.

“Do you think that is what I went and fought and got wounded three times for?” he asked. “I did not do that to come home and see kids here have it worse in some cases then kids in Iraq and places like that.”

McCormick and his wife Heather have eight children together, two of whom are currently serving in the military.

According to McCormick, he is on a mission that never ends. He knows veterans are suffering and noted that according to statistics, 22 veterans commit suicide every day. He said he wants to help by “showing veterans some love.” McCormick said a simple, “Hello” or “How are you doing today?” could completely change the view of a veteran who is suffering.

“We’ve got to do something,” he said.

For more information on the Military Warriors Support Foundation and the programs they offer, visit militarywarriors.org.