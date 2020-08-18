Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Mickey R. Mullins and Betty K. Mullins to Matthew Lucas Toothman, 2 tracts, Waters of Buffalo Branch of Pocatalico Creek, Ripley District, $55,000

• Melissa Sue Morris and Earl B. Cooper to Melissa Sue Morris, Lot 1, Cedar Ridge Development Sub-division, Ripley Town, no consideration

• Lucas M. Casto and Griselda Maria Casto to Tony A. Urban and Hannah E. Seymour, Lot 87, Section C1, Greenbrier Estates, Ripley Town, $91,000

• Todd R. Jones to Todd R. Jones and Tyler R. Jones, Lot 32, Section A, Phase 4, Mountain View Estates Sub-division, Ripley District, no consideration

• Shayne M. Cooper to Donald Eric Whiting Jr., 3 tracts, Waters of Stone Lick Creek, Ripley District, $70,000

• Larry Edwin Parsons and Wanda Lou Kennedy Parsons to Larry E. Parsons and Wanda L Parsons, tracts, Village of Evans, Ripley District, no consideration

• John D. Myers II to Christopher Charles Fisher and Anne Kathryn Fisher, 0.662 acres, Waters of Dog Fork, Ripley District, $204,000

• Paula Elaine Meade to David R. Karr Jr., tract, Ravenswood Town, $5,000

• Lisa Michelle McClain to Charles W. McClain and R. Charlene McClain, 3.589 acres, Undivided Interest, Washington, no consideration

• Lisa Michelle McClain to Charles W. McClain and R. Charlene McClain, tract, Headwaters of Straight Run, Washington, no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Ronald Eugene Stanley, 55, Sandyville to Kathy Kay Bowe Bobrowicz, 50, Sandyville

• Dwain Brandon Vance, 40, Millwood to Amanda Beth Clark Nunley, 34, Millwood

• Steven Tyler White, 26, Ripley to Trinity Amanda Marshall, 22, Ripley

• Joseph Earl Dowdy, 28, LeRoy to Iris Nicole Mullen Blair, 33, LeRoy

Civil Suits

The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court:

• None to report