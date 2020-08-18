During the Aug. 4, Ravenswood City Council meeting, the Council took time to recognize Sam Sturm and Rylin Tabor on their excellent job as city interns. Working closely with Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation Superintendent Katrena Ramsey, the students managed to complete numerous tasks and assisted wherever they were needed.

From painting to measuring and everything in between, Ramsey said they were an asset to the city and hopes they have learned many valuable skills that they can carry with them in the future.

“They have never put their head down, rolled their eyes, or shrugged their shoulders on anything I have asked of them,” Ramsey said. “These are two kids I am incredibly proud of.”

Ramsey presented the Council with a video presentation emphasizing the work that both Sturm and Tabor did for the City of Ravenswood.

“I would like to show my appreciation because this program takes a lot off of the Maintenance Department,” city maintenance supervisor Bob Huffman said. “We are thankful that you guys stepped up to do this co-op.”

Mayor Josh Miller presented each student with a certificate of recognition for their services.

“They have become like family here,” Miller said. “I wish them the best in their futures.”

In continuing to recognize local talent, Miller and the Council presented Alex Easthom with a certificate of recognition for his accomplishment on winning the 101st West Virginia Amateur Golf Tournament held in Greenbrier County.

“Thank you to everybody that followed, texted, and called,” Easthom said. “I really appreciate it all.”

“It’s an amazing accomplishment and Ravenswood is proud of you,” Miller said.

Miller made a special presentation to Kim Benson for obtaining her Master’s of Municipal Clerk Degree. Benson was presented with a plaque for her dedication to continuing her education.

In other business:

• During public forum, Ravenswood resident John Moore expressed his concerns on Ordinance 9303 pertaining to trees and shrubs. He stated he has had severe damage to his camper due to trees that need trimmed or cut back.

Miller said it is on his radar and since Moore was able to provide a list of problem areas to Bob Huffman, the city can look into focusing on those areas first.

• Council approved meeting minutes from the July 7 and July 21 meetings.

• Miller reported in June the city received $50,176.31 in Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursements, bringing the total reimbursements since March to $188,471.93.

• Steve Cogar discussed the first reading of an amended ordinance regarding Public Nuisance Ordinance. Changes came from Code Enforcement.

“We want to prevent people from camping in their yards full-time, we want them to live in houses,” Cogar said. “They can still camp, they just can’t live in tents in the city.”

Final reading will be on Tuesday, Aug. 18 (tonight).

• Council approved to award Carte Appraisal Service out of Charleston to do appraisals for the Water Project Rights of Way and Easements at their bid of $1,500.

• Steve Cogar, Jeremy Dlugos, and Charles Shaver were recommended and approved for the Ravenswood Building Commission.

• Miller and City Recorder Jared Bloxton opened the two bids received for the tennis court resurfacing; one from Vasco Asphalt and the other, Mid-Atlantic Maintenance. Vasco Asphalt out of Massillon, Ohio, was approved for the project based on their bid being the lowest and most responsible bid of $27, 743 with a voluntary alternate of $11,154 (for armor crack repair), bringing the final total to $38,897. The project is proposed to begin Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 16.

• Due to possible retirements of employees in the Maintenance Department, the Council approved the declaration of two open positions.

The next scheduled meeting of the Ravenswood City Council will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18 (tonight), via Facebook Live at 1 Wall Street, 3rd floor of the Ravenswood Municipal Complex.