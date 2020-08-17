KEYSER - A woman who held five people hostage and kept area law enforcement at bay for over two hours Monday afternoon has been apprehended.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A woman who held five people hostage and kept area law enforcement at bay for over two hours Monday afternoon has been apprehended.

According to scanner traffic, the unidentified woman arrived at the Chessie Federal Credit Union at the intersection of Route 220 and Southern Drive in a taxi cab and entered the building with a shotgun or rifle.

There were at least two customers and three tellers inside.

The subject gave a set of demands, including wanting to speak with the FBI and to be administered a polygraph test. Later in the standoff she asked for a pepperoni pizza, a Coke and Mt. Dew from a local restaurant.

The two customers were released out the front door of the credit union approximately 1-1 1/2 hours into the standoff at 3:22 p.m. and the three tellers were release out the back door at approximately 3:56 p.m.

As the tellers were being released, police set up two “flashbangs” in the parking lot and the woman was apprehended.

Law enforcement from the Keyser City Police Department, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Allegany County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.

Traffic on Route 220 and Southern Drive was rerouted and area businesses, including as far as Keyser Middle School, were placed on lockdown.