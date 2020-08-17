KEYSER - With WVU Potomac State College students moving in for the start of classes this week, the Mineral County Health Department has been on campus performing COVID-19 tests.

In order to return to in-person classes, every student, staff member, faculty member or anyone who might be on a West Virginia University campus is required to take a COVID-19 test as part of the system-wide return-to-class protocol.



