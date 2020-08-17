By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

ELK GARDEN - A stretch of Route 42 in the Elk Garden area will be dedicated Wednesday in honor off five brothers who served their country honorably at the same time.

The Watts Brothers Veterans Memorial Road, from Elk Garden to Blaine, will be dedicated in honor of Glenn L. Watts Jr., Thomas D. Watts, Gilbert T. Watts, Daniel R. Watts and Garry M. Watts Sr.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the corner of Cottage and Shadyside. Del. John Paul Hott, Elk Garden mayor Marion Droppleman, and local historian Frank Roleff are scheduled to speak.

The public is invited to attend. Bring a chair, wear a mask, and share this special time with the Watts family.

Refreshments will follow the ceremony at the Elk Garden Assembly of God.