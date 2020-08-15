﻿﻿KEYSER - A man was flown to UPMC Hospital in Cumberland Friday evening after being shot during an attempt to serve a warrant by a deputy from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.





By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A man was flown to UPMC Hospital in Cumberland Friday evening after being shot during an attempt to serve a warrant by a deputy from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, deputies on patrol in the West End of Keyser at approximately 7 p.m. Friday stopped a male subject on CSX property near the end of Vernon Street.

Upon contacting this subject on foot, a second subject was also located in the area. That subject was later identified as Logan Adam Bowman. Upon checking Bowman’s identification, deputies found that he had outstanding warrants from Grant County.

The first subject was identified and advised to leave the area because this was private railroad property. The sheriff’s department did not release his name.

According to the release, when the deputies attempted to detain Bowman, he produced a handgun from his pocket at point blank range and aimed it at the deputy who was attempting to take him into custody. The deputy was able to physically deflect the handgun and all deputies took cover as Bowman continued to aim the pistol in their direction.

One of the deputies fired one round, striking Bowman in the posterior hip.

He was treated on scene by EMS and flown to UPMC Western Maryland by MSP Trooper 5.

Bowman’s handgun was recovered at the scene and found to be fully loaded at the time.

Bowman has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

As per normal procedures, an investigation into the shooting is being completed by the West Virginia State Police and further details will be made available following completion of that investigation and the ongoing criminal investigation by the sheriff’s department.

None of the three deputies on scene were injured.