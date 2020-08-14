SCHERR - A Keyser man and a teenager from Hampshire County lost their lives Wednesday afternoon in a single-car accident near Mount Storm.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was ejected through the windshield as a result of the crash.

Grant County authorities named the deceased as Tucker Weed of Keyser and a juvenile from Hampshire County.

The driver of the vehicle, Elijah Workman of Keyser, was flown by Trooper 5 to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he was being treated for his injuries.

Grant County chief deputy S.L. Wratchford said Workman was driving a 1995 Toyota Tercel on Route 93 in Scherr near Dam Site 14 when it slid off the roadway, went airborne and flipped over before striking a tree, ejecting Workman through the windshield.

The juvenile, who was a passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, and Weed, who was seated in the back, were killed instantly..

Assisting on the scene were troopers from the West Virginia State Police, rescue squads from New Creek, Mount Storm, Maysville and Petersburg; and fire companies from Maysville and New Creek.