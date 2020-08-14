Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, members of the Old Hickory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) honored those who fought for its passage.

In Ripley’s Fourth of July parade, five ladies dressed as suffragettes, with one depicting Betsy Ross.

The women’s suffrage movement in America had its beginnings in July 1848 through an organized movement in Seneca Falls, New York. What would become the 19th Amendment was first introduced to Congress in 1878 but would take 41 years to finally pass. After it was approved by Congress in 1919, it was sent to the states for ratification, where it would need to be approved by the legislators of three-fourths of the states.

On March 10, 1920, West Virginia voted to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment. Though women’s suffrage had always faced the biggest obstacles in the south, Tennessee was the deciding 36th state to ratify the amendment by a slim margin on Aug. 18, 1920.

The 19th Amendment states, “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”