The following cases were handled recently in the Jackson County Circuit Court:

Judge Lora A. Dyer

• Deanna Brown was charged with misdemeanor welfare fraud and sentenced to seven years of probation with restitution ordered.

• Jonathan Bryant was charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child. His sentencing is set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.

• James Donald Fisher was charged with receiving or transferring stolen property valued at more than $1,000. His sentencing was set for 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 3.

• Adrian Pennington was charged with reckless fleeing and sentenced to the Department of Corrections for one to five years. The sentence will be served consecutive to any pending cases and credit for 162 days of time already served will be counted.