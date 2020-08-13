On Monday, Aug. 11, the Tri-State Area Pee Wee Football League announced the cancellation of their upcoming football season.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

On Monday, Aug. 11, the Tri-State Area Pee Wee Football League announced the cancellation of their upcoming football season.

This followed the Thursday, Aug. 6, news that the Cumberland Area Youth Football League had cancelled their season, which followed the Wednesday, Aug. 5, news that the area JCP Soccer League had cancelled their season too.

Like dominoes falling, one cancellation in youth sports locally seemingly leads to the cancellation of others. In the case of Pee Wee Football, ideas were solicited for how the season might be salvaged. In the end, however, the obstacles were too large to overcome.

What follows is the formal announcement: “Thank you to everyone who provided input for consideration. This was not an easy decision and we did not take the responsibility lightly. After many hours of discussion, weighing of pros/cons, risk/reward, and researching how to properly proceed in four counties within two states that have differing statewide guidelines the board has to come to a decision. The 2020 season of Tri-State Pee Wee football has been cancelled.”

The decision affects three Pee Wee Football teams based in Mineral County, the Keyser Mini Tornado, Frankfort Colts and Ridgeley Hawks. In addition to three football squads comprising each organization, there are equal if not more amounts of cheerleaders as well.

Outside of Mineral County’s three teams, there are Pee Wee teams affected in Hampshire County in West Virginia, and Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland.



