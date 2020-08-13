KEYSER - On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Keyser High School athletic director Shawn White announced the addition of a 10th game to complete the varsity football schedule for the Golden Tornado.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

In what was previously an open slot, Keyser has added a trip to John Marshall High School on Friday, Oct. 30.

This will represent the first meeting between the two schools. John Marshall, a AAA school, finished the 2019 campaign with a record of 4-6 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Monarchs won the 1996 AAA state football championship.



