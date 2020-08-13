KEYSER - With no official announcement being made during Tuesday's meeting, Mineral County Commission president Roger Leatherman confirmed Thursday that county coordinator Drew Brubaker has been terminated.



KEYSER - With no official announcement being made during Tuesday’s meeting, Mineral County Commission president Roger Leatherman confirmed Thursday that county coordinator Drew Brubaker has been terminated.

A help wanted ad for a county coordinator has begun running in the News Tribune.

Reached by phone, Leatherman told the News Tribune that the commissioners had made the decision to relieve Brubaker of his duties due to “a lack of job performance.”

“I don’t want to get into a lot of details, but we made the decision the last Thursday of last month,” he said.

When asked if an executive session had been held to discuss the issue, Leatherman said the three commissioners “got together and went upstairs to his office and talked with him. We pretty much made the decision that day,” he said.

Leatherman did say, however, that some discussion about the coordinator’s job performance had taken place in previous executive sessions.

“We talked about things not being handled the way we would have liked,” he said.

Calling Brubaker “a super guy,” Leatherman said he wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Brubaker was hired for the coordinator position in 2016 following the retirement of Mike Bland.

Brubaker declined to comment on the action.

As for the open position, Leatherman said they have already received “five or six applicants.”

The deadline to apply is Aug. 21.