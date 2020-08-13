By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County voters will have an extra couple of boxes to check when their cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 Presidential Election.

The Mineral County Commission voted this week to add the renewal of the county’s fire and ambulance levies to the ballot and thus save the county the cost of holding a separate election.

The levies, which have been in existence in Mineral County for over 25 years, raise supplemental revenue for the county’s fire companies and ambulance services. According to commissioner Jerry Whisner, the revenue is a vital funding source for the emergency services.

"If it doesn’t pass, our fire companies and ambulances will be up the creek," he said, noting that the levies raise approximately $650,000 for the fire departments and $250,000 for the Ambulance Authority.

Whisner emphasized that passage of the levies will not place any new taxes on the residents.

"Everything will stay the same as far as the rates," he said.

Commissioner Richard Lechliter made the motion to place the levies on the ballot, and Whisner seconded it.