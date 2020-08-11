WVU Today

MORGANTOWN - A week after launching its public dashboard to track and compile COVID-19 information collected during testing across the West Virginia University system, a total of 67 positive results have been recorded out of 11,604 tests resulted between July 21-Aug. 9. Those positive test results include 63 students and 4 faculty/staff.

Those results do not include any students at WVU Potomac State College, as testing has not begun there yet.

"We're seeing a low number of positive case counts as a result of the broad testing efforts we've undertaken since July 20 on the Morgantown campus with a 0.58 percent total cumulative positivity rate," said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Urgent Care and Student Health Services.

"Our testing efforts will cover all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus for the fall semester, and we are monitoring the results daily to keep an eye on any surges or upticks so that we can address them immediately."

The dashboard (https://www.wvu.edu/return-to-campus/daily-test-results) is updated Monday-Friday by 11 a.m. and includes information regarding students and employees broken out by campus. Updates are also provided by the university on WVU Safety social media accounts.

Additionally, the university will share trends and other COVID-19 related updates with the public each week or as necessary via WVUToday.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is currently underway for students and employees who will be returning to the Morgantown campus this fall. Data specifically for the Morgantown campus is available at https://www.wvu.edu/return-to-campus/daily-test-results/morgantown.

Testing at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley, will begin Tuesday (Aug. 11) and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser will see testing start on Thursday (Aug. 13).

The dashboard should not be used to monitor individual test results. WVU students, faculty and staff should follow the Return to Campus guidelines to access test results.

Additional information and COVID-19 updates are available at WVU’s Return to Campus website.