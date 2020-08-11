LEWISBURG - From Aug. 8-12, West Virginia Little League is conducting a state tournament of all stars at the Central Greenbrier Little League facilities in Lewisburg. Dubbed the 2020 West Virginia Little League Special Games, the tournament is the de facto state championship tournament.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

This is the final tournament of the season in Little League, as the regional tournament in Warner Robbins, Georgia, and the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, have been cancelled.

Mineral County has sent their Mineral County Little League All-Stars as the District Six representative. The competition includes Cerodo-Kenova Little League in District One, Logan Little League in District Two, Boone Norther Little League in District Three, Greenbrier Little League in District Four, Sophia Little League in District Four, Fairmont Little League in District Five, and Belington Little League in District Eight.

Mineral County’s coaches include Mike Orndorff and Brent Williamson. Orndorff and Williamson are leading the charge with a roster that includes players Blake Jacobs, Jesus Perdew, Lanson Orndorff, Jaxon Hare, Lucas Williamson, Jeremiah Babo, Cade bauer, Carson Feaster, Korbin McKenzie, Landon Catlett and Braylon McGreevy.

To date, Mineral County’s All-Stars have concluded their first two games of the tournament with a third game scheduled for Monday evening. The tally to this point is one victory and one defeat, both in dramatic fashion. Mineral County has most certainly provided fans with terrific value for the ticketed price of admission.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, Mineral County defeated Fairmont 11-10 in dramatic, come from behind fashion. On Sunday, Aug. 9, the hometown boys fell to Cerodo-Kenova 8-6, in a game that featured the winners coming from behind in dramatic fashion to claim victory.

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, both experienced the first two days.

In game one against Fairmont, Mineral County fell behind big and early, as Fairmont propelled themselves to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning. In the second inning, Mineral County began to right the ship, scoring four runs and allowing one run from Fairmont in the second inning to pull to within one run, 5-4 at the end of two innings played.

Fairmont, however, exploded for three more runs in the third inning to regain a four-run, 8-4 lead. In the fourth inning, both teams earned one run each and the game stood at 9-5 in favor of Fairmont entering the fifth inning.

That’s when the magic happened. After Fairmont tacked on a run in the top of the fifth inning to elevate their lead to five runs, 10-5, Mineral County got super-hot at the plate. In the bottom of the fifth inning, the local boys scored six runs to take their first lead of the game, 11-10 over Fairmont. The game would ultimately end in six innings with Mineral County notching the 11-10, one run, dramatic victory.

Mineral County earned those 11 runs off 15 hits, and defensively limited themselves to two errors. Fairmont earned their 10 runs off 13 hits, and defensively were almost perfect, settling for one error.

In game two on Sunday against Cerodo-Kenova, Mineral County jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and held that lead through two innings. In the third inning, Mineral County extended their lead to 3-0, but CK responded with three runs of their own to tie the game at 3-3. The fourth inning was all Mineral County as the locals reclaimed a three-run, 6-3 lead.

Unfortunately, just as Mineral County had come from behind to claim victory over Fairmont, Cerodo-Kenova turned the tables and exploded for a five run fifth inning to ultimately earn the 8-6 victory.

Cerodo-Kenova earned their 8 runs off 10 hits, stranded only three base runners on base, and most importantly, were flawless from the field, playing error-free ball. Mineral County tallied their six runs off seven hits and also played flawless from the field, going error-free. The difference maker, and story of the game, however, is that Mineral County stranded 10 runners on the bases.

Playing now in the elimination bracket, Mineral County was set to square off against Boone Northern on Monday evening.

To date, there’s been plenty of excitement coming from the local boys. They’re looking to keep the excitement going and advance as far as possible.



