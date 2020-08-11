By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The former Limestone Dam is once again on the agenda for the Keyser City Council Wednesday.

The dam, which was originally scheduled to go up for auction on July 17, was put on a back burner until the Keyser mayor and council could finalize some further details for the sale.

The auction will include only the site where the dam was located and not any of the property around it.

Minimum bid was advertised as $30,000.

The Limestone Dam, an earthen dam built in 1911, was the water source for Keyser for many years, but was taken offline when water treatment regulations became more stringent. It was drained in 2001, but continued to collect water. In addition, vegetation has grown up in and around the property, rendering it useless as a dam.

In 2011, it was breached when the City of Keyser was informed by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection that they either had to renovate it in order to bring it up to safety standards or breach it.

In addition to the purchase price, the winning bidder will be responsible for paying all auction, selling, and/or closing costs for the property, according to the original ad that had run.

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting include residential parking permits, a sludge truck grant, mechanic position and the mayor’s appointments.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. and in accordance with the Governor’s regulations, face masks must be worn.