KEYSER - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU), established in 1973, is saddened to announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall schedule of performances at the Church-McKee Arts Center at WVU Potomac State College must be postponed.

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU), established in 1973, is saddened to announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall schedule of performances at the Church-McKee Arts Center at WVU Potomac State College must be postponed.

West Virginia University and the Mineral County Health Department have determined that indoor performances of music must be curtailed to protect the health of the performers and the audience.

There are also restrictions on audience size for outdoor musical performances from the West Virginia Governor’s Office. How long the curtailment lasts depends on the spread of the virus. HAU is hopeful that the regular schedule of performances can resume in the spring, but this is not certain. “Highland Arts has worked with the performers and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History to get three of our scheduled programs postponed until next year. These include the WVU Symphony Orchestra, Chi-Town Transit Authority (celebrating the music of Chicago), and the Hank Williams Tribute Show,” said HAU president Dr. Charles Whitehill.

“We still have plans to have Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Bands as an outdoor concert, and Bayfield Brass at the Keyser Presbyterian Church in December 2020, if circumstances allow. We hope to resume our regular schedule in March with story teller Mike Lockett, and with Seldom Scene Bluegrass in April 2021,” he added. Highland Arts members will be informed of further program changes via email or letter. Others can get information by checking Facebook or by calling 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.

HAU members and others will not be receiving the annual brochure due to the virus.

HAU will continue keeping the arts alive in the Keyser area, but with a delay in the schedule. This delay will not affect the ongoing murals program, which is headed into its sixth project. Those with written comments, questions or who would like to make a donation can mail them to HAU, PO Box 63, Keyser, WV 26726.