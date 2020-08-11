Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Barbara A. Donohew to Barbara D. Nichols, 0.319 acres, Waters of Big Mill Creek, Ripley District, $95,000

• Brittany Patterson and Bridgett Patterson to Gina Gail Cunningham and David L. Cunningham, 3 tracts, Waters of Haw run, Washington, $82,000

• Brandon Blake to Deborah E. Cooper and Ricky G. Cooper, 3.923 acres, Waters of Laurel Run, Washington, $10,000

• Brandon Starcher to Chea M. Mellinger and Katherine G. Mellinger, tract, Ravenswood, no consideration

• Katherine G. Mellinger to Zachary Thomas Kennen and Mallory K. Rhodes, Tract, Ravenswood, $50,000

• Brandon Starcher to Chea M. Mellinger, Undivided Interest, tract, Ravenswood Town, no consideration

• Debbie Watson and Darren Watson to James M. Hill II, 20 acres, Waters of John Lewis Hollow of Dog Fork and Plat, Ripley District, $240,000

• Robert Todd Moore to Moore Homestead LLC, 20 acres, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Deborah R. Jones Trust and Sheryl G. Caplinger to David Lee, Deborah R. Jones Trust, and Sheryl G. Caplinger, Undivided Interest, Oil/Gas/Mineral rights, 72 acres, Grant no consideration

• Kasey L. Waybright to Tina L. Cottrell, Lot 144, Millwood Housing and Commercial Development, Union, $138,000

• Adam Gandee to Joshua Franklin Fields and Christina M. Fields, tract, WV Route 87, Village of Evans, Ripley District, $192,000

• Peggy A. Knight to James A. Knight, 2 tracts, Evergreen Hills Community, Union, no consideration

• Jimmy Murray to Leonard Cottrell, 4 tracts, Washington, $31,666.67

• Charles F. Murray to Leonard Cottrell, 4 tracts, Washington, $31,666.66

• Janet Wilson to Leonard Cottrell, 4 tracts, Washington, $31,667

• Ferabelle Taylor and E. Douglas Taylor to Kanaan Stevens, 15 acres, Waters of Little Pond Creek, Grant, no consideration

• Dorcas Eloise Conner and Roland A. Conner to Michael A. Conner, 1 acre, Union no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Nathan Barrett Hall, 20, Ripley to Lillian Nicole Sayre, 21, Ripley

• James Allen Knight, 62, Cottageville to Melissa Sue Hoffman, 42, Cottageville

• Paul David Shanklin, 44, Given to Susan Celeste White, 44, Given

Civil Suits

The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court:

Correction to the previous report in the Tuesday, July 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.

• Kylie Milam vs. Community Health Association Jackson General Hospital