By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County has reached a total of 120 positive COVID-19 cases since March.

The Mineral County Health Department announced late Monday afternoon via social media that the total number of current cases is 13, and the total number of people who have recovered from the virus since March is 103.

Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Monday morning that there have been 326,886 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,754 total cases and 141 deaths.

Four of those deaths were in Mineral County.

"We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).