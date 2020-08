KEYSER - The City of Keyser holds swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected council members.

KEYSER - Mineral County Magistrate Charles Gulbronson (front) administered the oath of office Wednesday to newly-elected Keyser City Council member Jim Hannas (left) and returning council members Billy Meek (center) and Mike Ryan (right). The new council will have its first official meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.