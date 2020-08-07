KEYSER - Mineral County was one of only two county school systems awarded a Needs Grant in the July 2020 round of funding by the West Virginia School Building Authority.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County was one of only two county school systems awarded a Needs Grant in the July 2020 round of funding by the West Virginia School Building Authority.

The $3,086,670 grant will fund a much-needed roof and HVAC replacement for Keyser Middle School.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft announced the award on Twitter this week, and shared it with members of the board of education during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

“This is something we’ve desperately needed for a few years,” he told the board, noting that the work will put Mineral County “on the right path toward facility improvements.”

In his Tweet, he noted that “KMS has been plagued with issues since it was built. We can now address both and mitigate future issues and expenses.”

A Needs grant is awarded by the SBA for major capital improvements. County boards of education must submit application for funding, and the grants are awarded twice a year.

Total cost of the KMS project is projected at $3,731,670, which means the county will be supplying the local portion of $645,000.

Raleigh County was the only other county to receive a Needs grant during this round, with their $15.9 project calling for a new elementary school. They were awarded a grant of $8,882.374.





