U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $2,948,456 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modify, improve, and rehabilitate airports across West Virginia. A portion of these funds were allocated in the CARES Act.

“West Virginia airports are hubs of economic development and offer access to the state for tourism and industries. Without our airports, our regional economies and tourism industry would suffer, in turn hurting our communities, schools, and services which are especially vital in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding will help our airports improve their facilities and runways, expand services, and ensure the safety of those who travel to and from our wild and wonderful state. I am pleased the CARES Act funding I fought for in March is continuing to benefit our state. I won’t stop fighting for rural states like West Virginia to get the funding that helps us get through this crisis and rebuild our economy.”

“As we continue to create economic growth in West Virginia, we must expand the capabilities and quality of our airports,” Senator Capito said. “This funding from the DOT will impact several airports in our state, especially those in southern West Virginia that traditionally are harder to access. Improving runways, expanding terminals, and creating more efficient ways to store fuel are major components in improving our air travel and creating more opportunity for people across West Virginia. I will continue to advocate for our airports and provide the resources they need to expand as West Virginia’s economy grows.”

Individual awards listed below:

• $1,000,000 – North Central West Virginia Airport

• $563,981 – Mercer County Airport

• $562,233 – Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport

• $368,421 – Raleigh County Memorial Airport

• $227,154 – Logan County Airport

• $166,667 – Appalachian Regional Airport

• $60,000 – Jackson County Airport