For the News Tribune

LUKE - The Town of Luke will be conducting its bi-annual elections on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

The deadline for petitioning for office is 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. To be a candidate for an office on the Luke Town Council, candidates must meet provisions of the Luke Charter, which include that the petitioner be a physical resident of Luke for at least two years prior to the election date, be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, and be a qualified registered voter of the town.

A certificate of nomination with the signatures of at least five registered voters of Luke showing their support of the petitioner must be submitted to the Town Clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline. The certificate must be accompanied by a fee of $10 for mayor or $5 for commissioner.

Nominations shall be validated by the Election Board on Aug. 10. Any candidate whose nomination is not validated will be notified immediately.

The Town of Luke will hold voter registration day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in the auditorium at the Luke City Building. The registration book will be closed at the end of the day and will not reopen until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

To be eligible to register for elections in the Town of Luke, a person must meet the following qualifications: Be a United States citizen; be 18 years of age on or before the town election on Sept. 14; be a physical resident of Luke; be a resident within the corporate limits of Luke for at least 30 days prior to the election Sept. 14; and be in compliance with other provisions as required by the Town's Charter and/or Code of Ordinances.

If an individual's physical disability confines him/her to a hospital or to his/her home, or who is otherwise prevented from being present to register, the individual shall be allowed to register by completing the proper forms and signing the voter registration oath. Advance registration or registration by mail applications must be returned to the clerk's office so that the town's Election Board can validate the application on registration day, Aug. 10.

Town registration is permanent, with names removed only when the individual is known to have died, moved out of the corporate limits of Luke, or is barred from registration under Article 33, Maryland Election Code.

Any questions on town registration or candidate filing may be directed to the town office at

301-359-3074. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, town residents wishing to register on Aug. 10 must wear a mask when entering the City Building and practice social distancing.





