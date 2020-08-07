The following cases were handled recently in the Jackson County Circuit Court:

Judge Lora A. Dyer

• Diane Redman’s sentence was suspended for five-years probation and was ordered to complete a drug program.

• Felisha Turner’s sentence was suspended for three-years probation.

• Christel Cummings received a high/low plea and the case will be reviewed in one year.

• Damien McDougal was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for one to 15 years on the charge of burglary; one to five years for delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and 10 years on a charge of photographing or filming a minor. McDougal was ordered to register with the sex offender registry.