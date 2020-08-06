By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Under the re-entry plan approved by the Mineral County Board of Education Tuesday, every person - student, staff or visitor - will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked every time they enter a school.

Any individual with a temperate reading of 100 or higher will be held for a manual re-check of their temperature and if it remains 100 or higher, that person will not be permitted to enter the school.

In regard to the masks or face coverings, all staff and students in grades 3 and up will be required to wear a face covering any time they are outside of their core group/class setting or in a commons area of their school. Middle and high school age students will be required to wear face coverings in congregate areas and in the classroom if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Bus drivers and transportation aids will be required to wear face coverings while students are on their bus, and students must wear face coverings while entering, riding, and exiting the bus.

Visits to the schools by non-school employees will be kept to phone calls or virtual meetings whenever possible, and those needing to drop off or pick up materials for their child will be asked to use a touchless drop box to be provided outside their child’s school.

Students will be eating breakfast and lunch in their classrooms, and maximum capacity limits will be observed in the restrooms.

All school trips for children and conferences/workshops for employees will be suspended until further notice.

In outlining the plan with the board Tuesday evening, superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft explained that in order to adapt to what he called a blended system combining both in-person and online learning, students will be brought back to school in phases so they may undergo some training needed for the new approach.

"The purpose is to allow teachers and service personnel to work with very small groups of children to teach them the new safety protocols, calm their fears, address their questions, and to support them socially and emotionally to transition to a new situation that will look different from the one they left," he said.

A complete copy of the re-entry plan may be viewed at the Mineral County Schools website, boe.mine.k12.wv.us, and clicking on the link in the Tweets section.