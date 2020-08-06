By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Athletic conditioning and extracurricular activities will be resuming in Mineral County as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to an announcement Thursday by superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.

All activities have been suspended in Mineral County since July 21 when the Mineral County Health Department announced that two students had tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 30, when the health department announced that a third Keyser High football player had tested positive, the occurrence was officially declared an "outbreak" in accordance with West Virginia DHHR definitions.

Once activities resume on Monday, the coaches and students will operate under heightened guidelines in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Ravenscroft said further details would come from the coaches.

"Athletic directors and coaches will share specific guidance with students," he said, reminding everyone that "adherence to safety guidelines is vital, while on the field and away from it."

As of Thursday afternoon, Mineral County only had 14 currently active COVID-19 cases, with the total since March being 115.