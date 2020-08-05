BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that West Piedmont Street (WV Route 46) in Mineral County will be closed to through-traffic beginning as early as Aug. 10, 2020.

The closure is located in Keyser, 0.7 mile west of US 220.

The closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is necessary for the WVDOH to replace a drainage structure over Thunderhill Run.

Traffic is advised to use Maryland Route 135 to detour around the project. Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Work is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the District Five Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.