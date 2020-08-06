KEYSER - The Highland Arts Unlimited Public Arts Committee has announced that Luke Urice will be the artist to paint the mural on the west side of Solar Mountain Records, 21 Armstrong St. in downtown Keyser.

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Highland Arts Unlimited Public Arts Committee has announced that Luke Urice will be the artist to paint the mural on the west side of Solar Mountain Records, 21 Armstrong St. in downtown Keyser.

“The railroad design concept references the importance of the railroad to our history while fitting in with the local landscape of the mural location being right near the old railroad depot and machine shop,” said a spokesperson for the committee.

“The former B&O Railroad made us a strategic place during the Civil War, when the area was fought over and eventually separated from Hampshire County to become Mineral County in 1866. The train is made to look like it is driving into the foreground for a depth effect.”

Urice painted the mural at Kirkwood & Rogers Law offices this past year and is just finishing up a mural above North Branch Brew Pub. He has experience with painting large signs at Urice Supply and displaying art at restaurants and shows.

Born in 1983 and a lifetime resident of Keyser, Luke has a natural talent for drawing and painting. He has always been focused on art, inspired by characters from books, movies, video games, and other talented people in his family.

Luke was always encouraged by friends, family and teachers to make art which always made him feel good just to see them react.

Luke says he started thinking about art as a career at an early age and was impressed by all of his art instructors all through school at Potomac State College and Frostburg State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts with a dual major in painting and illustration.

Luke’s art jobs have varied. He recently had his caricature art displayed at a restaurant and he worked three years as a graphic designer. His main focus is anything with oil/acrylic painting and digital illustration, but also does airbrush, sculpture, pastel or anything he can get his hands on.

HAU Public art projects are sponsored by the US Wind Force Foundation, Tucker Community Foundation, HAU, donations, and volunteers. To make a donation, please send your check made out to HAU with “Public Arts” written in the memo area, at HAU, Box 63, Keyser, WV, 26726.





