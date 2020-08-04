By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - An employee at the ResCare Cornell Street Group Home has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Mineral County Health Department and WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital are working together to test all the residents and the remaining staff at the facility.

According to a release from A.Jay Root, health department administrator, although so far there is only a single positive, the incident is considered an outbreak because of the ease of spread in a group home setting and the severity of illness that can occur in residents of such a setting.

The group home is the third such incident considered as an outbreak in Mineral County since March - the first was at Dawnview Nursing Center in Fort Ashby, where one employee tested positive, and the second was at Keyser High School, where three members of the football team tested positive.

The health department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had contact with the individual at the ResCare home, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals.

As of Monday evening, the health department reported a total of 112 positives in Mineral County since March, with 17 of those currently active and 91 having recovered.