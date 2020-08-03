CUMBERLAND – Construction outside UPMC Western Maryland will cause minor disruptions to the regular traffic pattern in front of the hospital from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7.

While both roundabouts will remain open, a flagging operation will be set up to control traffic, and minor delays are to be expected. UPMC Western Maryland employees are asked to use the north roundabout at these times to avoid causing congestion at the south roundabout.

The general public is also asked to use the north roundabout in order to keep the south roundabout free for ambulances and emergency vehicle priorities.