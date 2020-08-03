SWANTON, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Garrett County man who is believed to have died as a result of injuries sustained during a fight with his brother-in-law at their adjoining properties.

The deceased is identified as Stephen Savage, 63, of Swanton, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on the evening of Aug. 1. His body was taken to the Cambria County (PA) Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to the preliminary Maryland State Police investigation, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 30, 2020, troopers from the McHenry Barrack responded to a fight reported in the 800-block of Brant Road, Swanton.

An officer from the Maryland Natural Resources Police arrived first and found a man, later identified as Savage, lying on the ground. The man said he needed help and emergency medical services personnel were summoned. A Maryland State Police helicopter responded and flew Savage to the hospital in Johnstown.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police also found the 56-year-old brother-in-law of Savage. The two live near each other and other family members.

Information and evidence developed during the preliminary investigation indicates Savage and his brother-in-law encountered each other on the afternoon of July 30 and Savage initiated a physical assault on the other man. A fight ensued between the two. The brother-in-law is not being identified at this point in the continuing investigation because he has not been charged with a crime. Investigators are aware of a long-running feud between the two men.

Investigators have briefed the Garrett County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation. Updates will continue to be provided to the State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.