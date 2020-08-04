PIEDMONT - A public hearing on the Source Water Protection Plan for the City of Piedmont will be held prior to the beginning of Wednesday's city council meeting.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

PIEDMONT - A public hearing on the Source Water Protection Plan for the City of Piedmont will be held prior to the beginning of Wednesday’s city council meeting.

The council could possibly then take action on the plan during the regular meeting.

Ever since the Verso Corporation announced they would no longer be pumping water through the now-closed Luke mill into the town of Piedmont as of July 2020, town officials have been struggling to identify how they will be providing water to their residents.

That cut-off deadline was extended, and water commissioner Greg Harvey presented some options during a public meeting on June 17, but said he felt the best option is to hook into Westernport’s water supply.

Under his proposal, a six-inch line would tap into Westernport’s system in the vicinity of Maryland Avenue and bring the water across the river into Piedmont.

According to Harvey, the water would flow by gravity and no pumps would be needed.

“The cost is $1.9 million,” he said during the June 17 meeting, noting that part of that would come from a $1.5 million grant which Piedmont is slated to receive from the Economic Development Administration.

He estimated Piedmont would pay Westernport approximately $7,000 a month for the water to serve their 271 customers.

The council will meet immediately after the public hearing, which gets underway at noon Wednesday in the upstairs of the Piedmont Legion.

The meeting is open to the public, but in compliance with Gov. Justice’s current COVID restrictions, attendees must wear facemasks and practice social distancing.



