By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The canvass is complete and the results are official - there were no changes in the numbers reported on election night in Keyser.

A total of 281 voters cast their ballots; approximately half the amount that voted in the last election in 2018.

Jim Hannas, the city’s streets and sewer supervisor, remained the top vote-getter with 165 votes, followed closely by incumbents Mike Ryan, with 156 votes, and Billy Meek, with 145.

Hannas will fill the seat left empty since October when Terry Liller resigned to spend more time with his family.

Both Meek and Ryan were already serving on the council after having been appointed to fill vacancies. Meek was appointed when Eric Murphy resigned from the council in February, and Ryan was appointed after the council voted to remove Karol Ashenfelter in July 2018. Ongoing litigation with Ashenfelter, however, was the reason mayor Damon Tillman said Liller’s seat was left open for so long - at the advice of the city’s attorney.

Hannas, Ryan and Meek will serve for four years, joining Jennifer Junkins and William Zacot on the five-member council. Their seats, along with that of the mayor, come open in 2022.

The newly-elected council members will take their oaths of office on Wednesday, and the first regularly-scheduled meeting is Aug. 12.