Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Berrios was last seen by family members at his residence in the 21000 block of Warrior Drive

MATOACA — Chesterfield Police are once again asking for the public’s help in locating a Matoaca man missing for four and a half years now.

Anthony Berrios, 25, was last seen Oct. 30, 2016 at his residence in the 21000 block of Warrior Drive. He is described as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and a light complexion.

When last seen, he was wearing an ankle He was last seen with an ankle brace and using crutches.

Police said Berrios has ties to the Bronx, N.Y. area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department's Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at (804) 717-6024 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.