KEYSER - Mineral County's commissioners played peacemaker during their last meeting in regard to an ongoing neighborhood dispute over ATVs.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

A resident of the Wagoner Lane area of Mineral County voiced her opposition during the July 14 meeting to an ordinance passed by the county commission in June, banning ATVs from Wagoner Lane in the northeastern part of the county.

The commissioners had passed the ordinance in response to a petition signed by several residents of the area who asked for relief from the noise and dirt created by ATVs being operated recklessly on the road.

Tammy Kenney opposed the ordinance, however, telling the commissioners that the young people who had been operating the ATVs, including her son, are no longer in the area.

“They are all gone now. They’re 20-21 years old and they’re gone. The only one this is affecting now is me,” she said, explaining that she uses her ATV to go up the road to her garage.

Kenney also called the passage of the ordinance unfair and a conflict of interest because one of the petitioners is the daughter of commissioner Richard Lechliter.

Lechliter disagreed, however, saying a conflict of interest is defined as something in which he stands to receive personal gain.

“There is no personal gain here for me,” he said.

The commissioners asked three residents who were also in attendance and had asked for the ordinance if they had been experiencing any problem since the young people left the area.

They said there had not been, but one resident added, “I’m sorry, but I don’t trust her” in regard to promising to drive with care on the road.

Commission president Roger Leatherman suggested that, if “a little respect” were shown to each other, it should not continue to be a problem.

“So it’s ok now?” Kenney asked, to which her neighbor replied, “It’s ok.”

“And I can promise you it will stay that way,” Kenney added.

Leatherman promised to revisit the ordinance in three years, and if there continues to be no additional problems, the commissioners could consider rescinding it.

“This all stems from disrespect,” he said, to which Lechliter added the suggestion to “Talk with each other. Be a neighbor.”



