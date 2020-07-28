BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Horseshoe Run Road (CR 46/7) in Mineral County will be closed to through-traffic beginning as early as Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The work zone will be located 2.7 miles east of the junction with WV 46 and 1.90 miles west of the junction with George’s Run Road (CR 10). The closure will be in place from July 28, 2020 at 7 a.m. through July 31, 2020 at 5 p.m.

This closure is necessary for DOH forces to remove the existing culvert and replace with a concrete box culvert.

Signs will be in place to warn motorists who are advised to seek an alternate route. Work is expected to be completed in approximately four days.

Exact schedule is weather dependent.