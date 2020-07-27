Justin Thompson faces charges stemming from skirmish with police following anti-racism protest that saw property vandalized and a city dump truck set on fire

RICHMOND — Police say a Hopewell man was among six people arrested Saturday night in a downtown riot staged to support citizens battling federal police presence in Portland, Oregon.

Justin Thompson, 28, was charged with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of rioting. Police did not identify the natiure of the assault, nor did they say if Thompson was still in custody.

Thompson also was the only one of the six charged with assaulting an officer.

Richmond Police said hundreds of people gathered at Monroe Park around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, then moved "as a loosely organized group" through the Virginia Commonwealth University campus and the Fan District to police headquarters. Along the way, police said, the group was "setting fires, breaking windows, tagging buildings and sidewalks, and blocking traffic."

Once the group reached police headquarters around 11 p.m., protesters began pelting officers with water bottles, batteries and rocks. That prompted police to declare an unlawful assembly, and officers used tear gas to break up the group.

Protesters set a city dump truck on fire next to the police headquarters.

Four of the six protesters arrested were from Richmond. A fifth was identified as a Hampton resident.

The protest had been advertised in advance as support of citizens in Portland, where anti-racism demonstrations have been going on for 60 straight nights. Federal and state law-enforcement officers have joined Portland Police in trying to restore order.

The Richmond protest was one of several across the nation.

Richmond officials said Sunday they believed out-of-town activists were responsible for organizing the protest.

